HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three years after filing for bankruptcy, a court approved the reorganization plan for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg (RCDH).

With this approval, the RCDH has emerged from bankruptcy and, alongside related entities, will establish a Survivor Compensation Trust with $7.5 million in funding.

The settling insurers will reportedly contribute an additional $10.75 million, bringing the total trust amount to $18.25 million.

The money will be used as financial restitution for survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

During the reorganization process, more than 60 abuse claims were submitted, and may be eligible for compensation. According to the outlined plan, the trust will be established by early March. Once established, a trust administrator will determine compensation amounts and claim eligibility for abuse survivors.

"Three years ago, I said our goals were to stabilize our financial situation and provide just and fair compensation to survivors of clergy abuse, while continuing to maintain our charitable, spiritual and educational ministries. Now, as our Diocese enters this new chapter, I believe we have reached these goals," said Reverend Roland Gainer of the RCDH in a statement.

Shaun Dougherty is the board president of the Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP).

"The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg covered up the rape of children for generations," Dougherty told FOX43 News.

The diocese opened an independent Survivor Compensation Program in 2019. It claims to have paid more than $12.75 million to 111 survivors of abuse, before filing for bankruptcy in 2020.

"These claimants file claims and then the diocese filed bankruptcy and forced them to wait," Dougherty said.

It led to a three-year reorganization period, during which at least an additional 60 alleged victims came forward. The diocese reached an $18.25 million settlement last August and on Wednesday, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved the plan.

Split between dozens, Dougherty said the money won't be life-sustaining and doesn't erase the pain. He said the decision makes many survivors' primary goal impossible.

"To expose the predators," he said. "All of those victims lost that ability in this settlement. That, I believe, is the real reason the diocese filed for bankruptcy."

As part of the reorganization, the diocese claims it's been granted immunity from all future litigation related to historical claims, meaning alleged victims cannot sue the diocese even if the state approves of the statute of limitations window.

The diocese introduced new protocols and protections for children, saying:

"We will never be able to provide a 100 percent guarantee that all children in our care will always be safe. However, we continue to do everything reasonable by following the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Charter for the Protection of Young People, listening to the expert advice of our Diocesan Review Board, and following state youth protection laws."

Dougherty said without outside supervision, abuse is bound to continue.

"The Catholic church has proven time and time again that they are either incapable or unwilling to properly police themselves," he said.

The diocese claims it has issued a complete list of personnel who have faced allegations of sexual abuse.

A release states all abuse claims the diocese received during the bankruptcy process were reported to law enforcement.

Claimants are expected to receive payments in roughly 90 days.

Rev. Gainer's full statement can be found here as well as frequently asked questions related to the case.