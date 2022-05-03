Gov. Wolf responds to leaked Supreme Court abortion ruling draft

"Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf is responding to reports that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year, a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico.

The Supreme Court has yet to issue a ruling in the case. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

Gov. Wolf said on Twitter that "abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania."

He also said that an official ruling has not yet been made and that once the court does rule, it’s up to states to pass legislation to change abortion laws.

Wolf vows to veto any anti-abortion legislation that is put on his desk.

Abortion is and will remain legal in Pennsylvania.



3 things to keep in mind:



1️⃣ An official ruling has not yet been made



2️⃣ Once #SCOTUS does rule, it’s up to states to pass legislation to change abortion laws



3️⃣ I’ll veto any anti-choice legislation that lands on my desk https://t.co/kbBGadiMMS — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 3, 2022

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Roberts also ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

JUST IN: The Supreme Court confirms the authenticity of the draft opinion revealed last night by Politico. The chief justice has ordered an investigation into the leak. pic.twitter.com/XZweHdyhCG — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) May 3, 2022

In the high court’s first public comment since the draft was published late Monday, Roberts said, “Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” he said in a written statement.

He added: “I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”