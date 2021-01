Pennsylvania is now the 12th state to allow personal delivery devices.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A new law allowing robotic deliveries went into effect across the commonwealth on Saturday.

The law is a result of Lancaster County Senator Ryan Aument's bill.

The legislation paves the way for Pennsylvania to become the 12th state to allow personal delivery devices to roam the streets.

The devices can travel up to 12 miles per hour and can handle packages up to 550 pounds.