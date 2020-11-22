'Roadside America' closing after 85 years in business

The tourist attraction near Hamburg features a small scale display of rural life with model trains.

HAMBURG, Pa. — A tourist attraction is shutting down in Berks County.

In a Facebook post, "Roadside America" announced it will be closing after being in business for 85 years; it has not been open since March due to the coronavirus.

"Roadside America" is located along Route 78, near Hamburg, and features over 6000 square feet of handcrafted miniature displays of rural America and O-Gauge trains.

The owners placed the display for sale three years ago but failed to find any buyers.