Rite Aid announces family vaccination walk-in clinics across Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Wednesday, Rite Aid announced it will be hosting Family Immunizations Days in select stores across Pennsylvania. Some are in our area.

Customers can walk in to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or booster for their entire family.

Rite Aid will be giving out the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for anyone five and older and boosters for anyone ages 12 and older.

Flu shots will also be available.

No appointment is necessary.

The clinics will be in select stores across Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 15 and 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday, January 19 and 26 from 2 p.m. to pharmacy close time.

Participation locations in our area are:

Store #04840

1000 NORTH CHURCH STREET

HAZLETON, PA 18201

556 UNION STREET

LUZERNE, PA 18709

6 BOCHICCHIO BOULEVARD

MOSCOW, PA 18444

A complete list of participating locations can be found on Rite Aid's website.

Who's eligible?

Children ages 5+ can get a COVID-19 shot

Children 12+ can get a booster shot at least 5 months after 2nd dose of initial series

Adults can get their initial shots or a booster if eligible

Children and adults can also get a flu shot if eligible in your state

Five to 17-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.