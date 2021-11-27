Rifle deer season begins on Saturday

Deer season wraps up on Dec. 11.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Hunters headed out for the first day of rifle deer season across the state.

Newswatch 16 spotted hunters as they were heading into the woods along Suscon Road near Pittston on Saturday morning, hoping to get their first buck.

This is only the second year the state is offering Sunday hunting so that folks can spend their entire weekend on the hunt.

For more on the start of deer season, check out Pennsylvania Outdoor Life on Sunday at 11 a.m.

