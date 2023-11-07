Reward increased for escaped prisoner Michael Burham

Michael Burham, who is accused of a homicide and arson in Jamestown, NY, escaped from the Warren County Jail late Thursday, early Friday morning.

WARREN, Pa. — The reward for information leading to the arrest of an escaped prisoner has increased to $19,500.

Crime Stoppers in Pennsylvania have added an additional $10,000 to the previous reward of $9,500.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, the Jamestown Police Department issued an alert to all citizens that Burham had escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania.

According to police, Burham was last seen at 11:20 p.m. A spokesperson said Burham was in a recreational area on jail property. Burham was in the exercise area, was able to get up to the roof, then used bedsheets to lower himself to the ground before making his way on foot away from the area.

More than 200 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania are searching the area around the jail in Warren, PA as well as the surrounding woods and perhaps parts of the Allegany National Forest. They later said it does include Northwest Penna. but also the southern border area of New York State. .

State Police in Pennsylvania believe Burham has individuals that may be helping him. When asked if his relatives were helping police in the search and investigation, Lt. Colonel George Bivens said he could not at this time categorize their response one way or the other.

Over the weekend and within the last 24 hours, authorities say they found items and numerous stockpiles of supplies they believe are tied to Burham, leading them to believe he hasn't left the area. Even so they are getting unconfirmed reports of sightings and tips from at least four other states beyond Pennsylvania.

Police in Southwestern New York are also on high alert, as Burham has family and associates in the Chautauqua County area.

The crimes started in May at the beginning of the 13-day manhunt in Jamestown where Burham allegedly raped and murdered 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin before setting a vehicle on fire.

Then days later, he kidnapped and forced an elderly couple at gunpoint in Pennsylvania to drive him to South Carolina.

It was there that investigators found a letter from Burham, intended for his father, in which the suspect said he is “sorry for all the problems I caused the family,” but “I’m not sorry for what I did.”