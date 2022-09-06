Update: 2 people rescued after being trapped inside chocolate tank at Lancaster County candy factory

Fire crews were dispatched to rescue the people trapped in a tank at Mars M&M Chocolates.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Update, 3:45 p.m.: According to dispatch, both people have been rescued and transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Previously

Fire crews in Lancaster County have been dispatched to the Mars M&M Chocolates facility to rescue two people trapped inside a chocolate tank, according to emergency dispatch.

The incident was reported around 1:51 p.m., dispatch said.

The factory is located on the 200 block S. Brown Street in Elizabethtown, according to dispatch.

Dispatch did not provide further details of the incident or information on how the people got trapped inside the tank.

A spokesperson said the current plan was to cut into the tank to get the people out.