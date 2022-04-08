Renewed debates over gender in schools sparks interest in resources

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has a website dedicated to providing LGBTQ information and resources.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As K-12 students across the commonwealth prepare to head back to the classroom, gender and gender identity in schools is getting renewed attention. It follows nationwide efforts to limit LGBTQ education and local changes to athletic policies.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has a page on its website dedicated to providing information that was originally launched in 2017.

“The purpose of this is really to just make sure that every student feels welcome, no matter who they are or what their background is," Pa. Department of Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said. "Then [we] make sure that teachers have the resources they need.”

The site includes a list of traditional and non-gender pronouns, as well as informational readings and lesson plans for teachers.

The information is not in the mandated curriculum, though Hagarty believes it can make sure students are not overlooked.

“We know that when students feel like they belong, and they're welcomed in the classroom, they're set up for success," Hagarty said

The spike in interest comes as more than a dozen states propose so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bills. Local school districts such as Hempfield and Conestoga Valley have reconsidered policies regarding transgender athletes.

In Hempfield’s case, students must participate in teams aligning with their birth gender.

Parker Webb, the president and co-founder of Lititz Chooses Love and a transgender man, believes the ability to educate students is crucial.

“We didn't have that education. When I was in school. We didn't even have the language that we do now," Webb said. "So these kids are very fortunate to be able to get some of that through school.”

Webb emphasized that not giving kids space to express themselves can have drastic impacts.

“When you're not able to express yourself as you are, it's incredibly detrimental, as everybody knows," Webb said. "That's why we see suicide numbers as we do within the LGBTQ plus community. It's because of the lack of acceptance.”

2022 data from The Trevor Project revealed that more than around half of LGBTQ teens seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.

Webb said having these resources available is a step in the right direction, though it’s important that they are actually put to use.

“It's that lack of education. It's the lack of knowledge in our community that causes this fear, and this marginalization of our community," Webb said. "There's really no reason, we are people, there is no reason for us to be separated like this and to be othered in the way that we are."