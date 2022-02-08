Gov. Wolf reintroducing the 'Pennsylvania Opportunity Program'

Governor Tom Wolf reintroduced the program while in Folcroft just outside of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid the high costs of food, gas, and turnpike tolls, Governor Tom Wolf wants to put some money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians.

On Tuesday, the governor was in Folcroft, just outside of Philadelphia, to reintroduce the "Pennsylvania Opportunity Program."

The legislation aims to help families who are struggling to make ends meet.

That help would come in the form of a check of up to $2,000.

The governor pitched this plan back in February, but it didn't stick in Harrisburg.

"I've heard directly from so many people all across the commonwealth day after day about how much this program would mean to them and their families. For many Pennsylvanians, this is a make-or-break opportunity, and I'm not going to stop fighting until the people of Pennsylvania get the help they deserve," said Governor Tom Wolf.

Now, if the legislation passes, not everyone would be eligible for those direct payments. It's only for households making $80,000 or less.