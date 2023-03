The two-day online fundraiser collected donations for nonprofits in central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Raise the Region wrapped up at midnight.

The 30-hour online fundraiser brought in $2.3 million, beating last year's total of $2.1 million.

The money raised will help 333 nonprofit organizations in central Pennsylvania.

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of Raise the Region.

Raise the Region is organized by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).