Proposed changes to nursing home care in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The governor wants to make major changes when it comes to nursing home care in Pennsylvania.

State health officials say these changes would improve the quality of care for nursing home residents and workers.

Officials say they want to require nursing homes to boost staffing levels, and require workers to provide at least four hours of direct care per patient per day.

The state's top health official says that would help reduce falls, malnutrition, dehydration, infections, and bedsores.

Nursing home regulations haven't been updated in the state since 1999.