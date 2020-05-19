Property tax/rent rebate help

Help with housing costs for eligible Pennsylvanians will be available sooner this year.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Senior citizens and others eligible for the property tax/rent rebate program can expect money a little earlier this year.

Rebates will start going out on Wednesday for approved applicants. Usually, distribution starts on July 1.

If you included your bank account information on your application, you will get your rebate through direct deposit. Otherwise, paper checks will be mailed out.

To check the status of your property tax/rent rebate you can find a link on the Department of Revenue's website, or you can call 1-888-PA-TAXES.

If you haven't submitted an application, the deadline has been extended to December 31, 2020.

You can find a form on the Department of Revenue's website or call 1-888-222-9190.