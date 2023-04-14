Trinity High School principal, John Cominsky, is walking 100 miles in 72 hours with students, staff and the Cumberland County community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One man’s experience with COVID-19 changed his perspective on life, now he’s taking action, one step at a time.

And it starts with a not-so-average field day at Trinity High School where students, staff, and the Cumberland County community are walking for a cause.

“I decided, let’s do something that combines this love of walking with my love for this community at the time that I really needed it,” said John Cominsky, principal at Trinity High School.

In 2021, Cominsky battled COVID-19 in a fight that nearly took his life. Once out of the hospital, he knew it was time to make a change.

What started as long walks through the community has now transformed into the first-ever Shamrock 100.

“The Shamrock 100 is based upon our principal wanting to come out and make a change, and a change for the school and the students,” said Jordan Hill, director of advancement at Trinity High School.

John’s goal is to walk 100 miles around Trinity’s new track over the weekend, where anyone will be able to join him.

“The kids, the faculty, the staff, the parent community, the alumni have rallied behind it. It’s a community builder, but these kids have just totally embraced this moment and it’s been overwhelming for me,” said Cominsky.

He's already lost over 50 pounds since he started walking more regularly, now taking more than 22,000 steps a day. He also came up with the idea to capitalize on all the attention his walks were receiving, setting up a donation page online.

“A lot of the proceeds of what we’re doing will continue to go toward the growth of our school and making this a better place,” said Hill.

Whatever money doesn't go to the school, will go to Saint Francis soup kitchen in Harrisburg.

John says walking has not only improved his physical health, but his mental health as well and that he hopes to inspire others.