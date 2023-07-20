One winner in Clearfield County earned a $2 million prize, while the other four collected $100,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBOIS, Pa. — OK, so you didn't win the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot.

Five others in Pennsylvania didn't win it either -- but one of them did collect a cool $2 million prize, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Thursday.

There were a total of five winning Powerball tickets from last night's drawing in Pennsylvania, with a total prize of $2.4 million, the lottery said.

A player from Clearfield County got the big prize -- $2 million, to be exact -- while the other four won $100,000 each, according to the lottery.

The $100,000 winners were from Philadelphia, Lawrence, Clarion, and Bucks counties, the Lottery said.

These tickets were sold in Pennsylvania leading up to the 39th draw in a historic Powerball jackpot run, which ended when a single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California. That ticket won the jackpot of $1.08 billion ($558.1 million cash), making it the third-largest Powerball jackpot and sixth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

A Walmart store in DuBois, Clearfield County earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $2 million winning Powerball with Powerplay ticket.

The retailers who sold the $100,000 Powerball with Power Play winning tickets each earned a $500 bonus, the Lottery said.

They are:

Wawa, 12004 East Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia;

Ho Ho Food Mart, 701 East Lutton St., New Castle, Lawrence County;

Choice, 533 East State St., Knox, Clarion County; and

LUKOIL, 4613 Street Road, Trevose, Bucks County.

The $2 million-winning Powerball with Power Play ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn (7-10-11-13-24) to win $2 million, less applicable withholding.

The four $100,000 winning Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the $2 million-winning ticket would have been worth $1 million, and the $100,000 tickets would have been worth $50,000 each. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

Prior to the drawing that produced the jackpot-winning ticket in California, the Powerball had been rolling since April 19, when the jackpot was last won in Ohio.