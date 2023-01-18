A Peterbilt truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown repair yard overnight on Jan. 13.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop.

The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.

Troopers say video surveillance shows a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with a sliding door window and black wheels approach from the east before a passenger exited, disconnected the trailer and drove off with the tractor.

The suspect followed the Sprinter van east on Route 422 in the Peterbilt.