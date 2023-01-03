Police searching for missing York County man

Kadin Black from Wrightsville was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022. He has black hair, black eyes and is 5'10" according to police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Windsor Township Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old.

Kadin Black, of Wrightsville, was last seen on Dec. 17, 2022.

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5'10" and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Black's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lower Windsor Township Police Department at 717-244-8055 at extension 112 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).