Police say a man is dead after he attacked an elderly couple in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Update (4:10 p.m.): A man was shot and killed in Adams County after he broke into an elderly couple's home and attacked them, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Officials say after entering the Berwick Township home of the couple in their late 70's, 54-year-old Steven Shaffer immediately started attacking the husband, who told his wife to get a gun from a bedroom.

As the wife retrieved the gun, Shaffer followed and police say "violently assaulted" her on the bed.

Police say the husband was able to follow and get the gun, firing multiple shots at Shaffer, ultimately killing him.

The wife is reported in critical condition and was taken by helicopter a local hospital, while the husband was transported by ambulance.

Police say during the assault, Shaffer was only wearing a shirt and was otherwise naked.

According to police, Shaffer lived near the couple, however, they didn't know him.

"Obviously this is a very sad situation," said Lt. Mark Magyar of Pennsylvania State Police. "We all have an expectation to safety and privacy in our homes and not to have somebody come in and intrude the way that Mr. Schaefer did.

News of the incident shook some neighbors.

"I actually live down the road like two, three minutes down the road. I was at work and I was just like, here we go again. The world isn’t getting any better," said Brooke Forbes of York County.

"It’s close to home and you’re out with your kids doing things or even home with your kids," said Amanda Collins of York County. "Not everyone locks their doors when they’re home. You’re supposed to be safe in your house."

Previously

Police are on the scene of a suspected shooting in Adams County.

Authorities responded to the incident shortly after noon on Wednesday. It occurred on the 800 block of Green Springs Road in Berwick Township, about midway between Hanover and Abbottstown.

Witnesses at the scene said a medivac helicopter taking off, but there was no official word from authorities on injuries.

State Police did say it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Trooper Megan Ammerman, a spokesperson for State Police, said there will be a press briefing at 4 p.m.