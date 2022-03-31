Lebanon mayor: One officer is dead and two others are injured after shooting exchange

The names of the officers are not being released to the public at this time.

LEBANON, Pa. — Update, 8:37 p.m.: Lebanon mayor Sherry Capello confirmed one Lebanon police officer has died and two others were injured while responding to a domestic incident in the city on Thursday afternoon.

The name of the deceased officer is not being released to the public at this time out of respect for family and friends.

"At this time, we are focused on the tragic loss of the officer and the wellbeing of the other members of our police department," said Capello. "This is an extremely difficult moment for everyone."

In a press conference, the mayor said the officers responded to a domestic call at 1108 Forest Street just after 3:30 p.m. on March 31. Capello said shots were exchanged around 4:24 p.m.

The exchange resulted in one police officer's death, and two others are being treated for gunshot wounds. According to Capello, one officer is in critical condition but stable, and the other is in stable condition.

The subject of the domestic call, a 34-year-old male from Lebanon, is also dead.

Chief Todd Breiner of the Lebanon City Police Department also spoke at the press briefing, expressing his gratitude for the other police departments and officers who came to assist during the incident.

"Our guys are strong, but they're human...we're all affected by this," said Breiner.

Both he and Capello said officials will schedule another media briefing on April 1.

