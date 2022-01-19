Police: man robbed gas station wearing trash bag

PHILADELPHIA — Police in suburban Philadelphia are searching for a man accused of robbing a gas station while covered in trash bags.
Investigators say the man, dubbed the Cash Squatch, robbed a Sunoco Gas Station last year while wearing a vanilla-scented trash bag along with a coat, gloves, and mask which he ditched after the robbery.
Officers say recently obtained DNA results traced the items back to a man named Jonathan Nelson.
He's now wanted on robbery charges in Bucks County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.