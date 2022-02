In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the PLCB announced they will no longer carry Russian-made products in all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in PA.

Earlier Sunday, Governor Wolf asked the board to do so in an effort to support the Ukrainian people.

There are only two actual Russian-made products sold in stores; Russian Standard and Ustianochka vodkas.

Russian-made special order products will also no longer be sold.