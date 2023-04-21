Planned Parenthood Keystone, Gov. Shapiro react to mifepristone ruling

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone Melissa Reed released a statement following the ruling saying, “Mifepristone remains intact and accessible for now. However, this fight is far from over. Anti-abortion extremists will stop at nothing until they have a nationwide abortion ban. Abortion remains safe and legal in Pennsylvania, and we are working like hell to expand access in the state. We’ll continue to show up, as we always do, for our patients and provide the care they deserve."