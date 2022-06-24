Planned Parenthood Keystone on abortion ruling

Melissa Reed, the head of Planned Parenthood Keystone, spoke to Newswatch 16's Marshall Keely about the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Hours after the landmark Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, we heard from executives who oversee the only facility in our area to offer abortion services.

"In a 6 - 3 decision today, the Supreme Court has taken away our federal constitutional right to abortion," said Melissa Reed, president of Planned Parenthood Keystone.

A decision from the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday morning struck down Roe v. Wade, leaving the decision on reproductive rights up to the states.

"This decision takes away the right to control our bodies and personal health care decisions, giving it to politicians and leaving us without access to safe, legal abortion. We are devastated by this cruel and unjust decision that will strip health care away for millions of people across the nation," Reed said.

While at least 13 states have laws that immediately ban abortion in the event Roe v. Wade is overturned, Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Reed anticipates the commonwealth may soon become a destination for people seeking an abortion, with abortion providers in Pennsylvania estimating a 500 percent increase in patients.

"The thing is, people are going to travel to where they can find an appointment that best meets their needs. Maybe they have family or friends that they can stay with, but I do believe the majority of patients from out of state will be coming from Ohio and West Virginia."

While Reed says abortion remains safe and legal in the commonwealth, she's concerned about the impact this decision could have on low-income communities and minority groups.

"This decision will cause immediate harm to those who already face significant hurdles and challenges in access to health care," Reed added. "The states that are poised to ban abortion right away are the states with the worst health outcomes for people of color."