Mike Regan (R-31) announced on Tuesday that he plans to introduce legislation to the Senate following "increasing attacks on law enforcement."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Planned legislation would give a mandatory death sentence to anyone over 18 convicted of murdering a police officer.

Mike Regan (R-31) announced on Tuesday that he plans to introduce legislation to the Senate following "increasing attacks on law enforcement that seem to never cease."

In a statement, Regan said, "It is time we show our police officers, those who serve and protect us, that we as elected officials stand with them during one of the most violent periods in our Commonwealth’s history. Being a law enforcement officer today is more dangerous than ever before, and officers never know if they will return home."

The planned proposal follows the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald with the Temple University Police Department, who was responding to a robbery when he was shot and killed.

Regan's planned legislation proposal would eliminate the option for life imprisonment under Title 18.

"As a former member of law enforcement, I feel it is my obligation to offer this legislation. It is my hope that taking this hardline approach will provide a proper deterrent to those who prey on and willfully murder the men and women who so bravely serve us," Regan said in the co-sponsor memo.