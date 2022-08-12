PIAA approves name, image, and likeness policy for student-athlete

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The high school athletes in your hometown could soon be showing up in ads and commercials.
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) approved a new name, image, and likeness policy.
That allows stars in high school sports or any student participating in sports to make money promoting products or businesses.
This follows a similar move in college sports recently.
There are some things the athletes can't promote, including alcohol, gambling, and weapons, and this goes into effect immediately.
