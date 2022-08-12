PIAA approves name, image, and likeness policy for student-athlete

The student-athletes in your hometown could soon be showing up in ads and commercials. The PIAA approved a new name, image, and likeness policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The high school athletes in your hometown could soon be showing up in ads and commercials.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) approved a new name, image, and likeness policy.

That allows stars in high school sports or any student participating in sports to make money promoting products or businesses.

This follows a similar move in college sports recently.

There are some things the athletes can't promote, including alcohol, gambling, and weapons, and this goes into effect immediately.