The breed is classified as critically endangered by the American Livestock Breeds Conservancy. Their births increase the number of these goats in the U.S. and more importantly, add genetic diversity to this U.S. population.



Since their genetics are so valuable, once weaned from mom Sawyer, Georgina and Lucas will go to other facilities later this fall.



“We are proud to work with experts around the country and the world to protect this rare goat breed,” says Curator of KidZooU Tara Routzhan. “These goats have great personalities and are wonderful to work with. We are grateful to our veterinary and keeper teams for jumping in and helping the kids during their first hours after birth.”



Below are a few speedy Arapawa goat facts:



● They have long hair and are predominantly black, brown and white in varying combinations with many having badger-like stripes on their faces



● Males have prominent horns with varying shapes; female horns are smaller



● Goats have a 4-compartment stomach that allows ruminant animals to eat food with low nutritional value



● They are recognized for their dairy potential



● The Arapawa are a feral breed from Arapawa Island off New Zealand. Arapawa Island is a small island located in the Marlborough Sounds, at the northeast tip of the South Island of New Zealand. The island has a land area of only 29 square miles and is made up of rocky cliffs and forests.



● The origin of the goat population on Arapawa Island has often been associated with the expeditions of Captain James Cook. Historical records indicate that goats were released by Cook on the island in 1777.