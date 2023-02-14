Casey, Fetterman announce over $75 million in federal funding to remove PFAs from PA drinking water

The grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing.

Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and John Fetterman (D-Pa.) announced over $75 million in federal funding has been committed through infrastructure law to address contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in Pennsylvania's drinking water.

According to a release from Casey's office, the grant funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing.

“For years I have I urged multiple presidents’ administrations to get ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS out of Pennsylvania drinking water and keep them out,” said Senator Casey, via press release. “This major investment, made possible by the infrastructure law, is a strong start to clean up PFAS contamination in Pennsylvania’s waters. I’m going to keep working with the Biden Administration to build on this progress and we won’t stop until every Pennsylvanian has safe, clean water in their communities.”

The funding comes through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program, which will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies, according to the release from Casey's office.