Pennsylvania's new Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis reflects on humble beginnings

It was rounds of applause followed by a few high fives for Davis Tuesday, a former state representative from Allegheny County.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tuesday morning, Davis, accompanied by his wife, walked through the state capitol building in Harrisburg, bringing with him a new beginning in Pennsylvania politics as the Keystones State's first African American lieutenant governor.

President Judge of Pennsylvania's 5th Judicial District Kim Berkeley Clark was there to swear Davis in. Before the traditional ceremony began, she gave her own remarks on the importance of this moment.

"So, before I administer the oath, I just want to let everyone know, I know some in this room know, what a privilege it is for me to be here today for this historic moment to do this. You are a shining example, you are hope for all the little boys and girls in PA that look like you," said Honorable Kim Berkeley Clark, (D) Allegheny County.

That wasn't the only history being made in the senate chamber as 33-year-old Davis is also the youngest lieutenant governor elected in Pennsylvania.

"I, Austin A. Davis, do solemnly swear that I will support, obey and defend the constitution of the US and the constitution of the commonwealth of PA and that I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity," said Lt. Gov. Davis.

After his swearing-in Davis addressed the Senate chamber, looking back at his humble beginnings, thanking family, and acknowledging that change can happen at any time, any place, and even in the 2nd highest office in the Commonwealth.

"This moment is a symbol of our progress here in the Commonwealth we love, and it's one that I hope serves as a point of pride for millions of Pennsylvanians who have never before seen themselves represented in the halls of power," added Lt. Gov. Davis.

Davis will serve under Pennsylvania's newest Governor Josh Shapiro and look to continue forward progress in state government, representing the communities that got him to this point.

Lt. Governor Davis is the son of a bus driver and a hairdresser who went to his first city council meeting because of gun violence in his neighborhood.