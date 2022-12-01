Older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify could be receiving more money.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians who qualify for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program that they must apply by Dec. 31, 2022, to receive their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate.

“This is the only year that these one-time bonus rebates are available, and I don’t want to see any eligible Pennsylvanians miss out on the bonus rebates," said Gov. Wolf.

The proposal Gov. Wolf introduced earlier this year allows older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money than usual this year.

On top of the annual rebate, recipients will also receive a one-time bonus rebate equal to 70% of their original rebate amount.

“Although we have already received more than 458,000 applications this year for rebates on rent or property taxes paid in 2021, we know there are still eligible applicants in the commonwealth who can benefit from this program by simply submitting an application,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.

The one-time bonus rebates are being paid for with approximately $140 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

If you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program who has already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you do not need to take any further action.

According to the Department of Revenue, the department will take care of everything on the back end to ensure that you receive your original rebate and bonus rebate for the 2021 claim year.

For eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application, you are encouraged to do so. Eligible Pennsylvanians can do this online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system.

Submitting your application through myPATH does not require you to sign up for an account (username/password). Claimants may also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

It's free to apply for the rebate and applications are being reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state. Assistance can be found at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators' offices.

Applicants may also visit the department's Online Customer Service Center to find helpful tips and answers to commonly asked questions regarding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.