California is the runaway leader in UFO sightings since 1998, according to Travel Lens. Pennsylvania is number 6, with 4,769 UFO reports over that span.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania is one of the 10 best states in the nation to visit if you're looking for a chance to spot a UFO, according to the national travel publication Travel Lens.

That's based on data from the National UFO Reporting Center, Travel Lens said.

While California is the runaway leader in potential UFO sightings, the Keystone State checks in at a respectable number 6.

According to Travel Lens, California has recorded 15,457 UFO sightings since 1998—by far the highest number in the country.

Florida follows a long way behind the Golden State with 7,790 reported UFO sightings over the last 24 years. This is almost 50% fewer sightings over the same period than in California but still an eerie amount.

The third best place to visit to catch a possible glimpse of a UFO is Washington. The Evergreen State has amassed a jaw-dropping 6,885 UFO reports in recorded history.

Texas is the fourth best state to go in the search for extraterrestrial life with 5,805 reports and New York follows closely behind with 5,618 reports.

Pennsylvania has recorded 4,769 UFO reports over the last few decades.

Arizona, Ohio and Illinois have gathered just over 13,000 reports from the public over the years placing them in the top ten states to visit.

Michigan also makes its way into the top ten US states to spot alien life with people reporting UFOs 3,485 times.

“It may come as a surprise to some that California takes the top spot by some distance when it comes to the number of UFO reports," Travel Lens said in a press release. “There have been almost 5,000 reports worldwide this year and counting, which shows that there is still a very clear belief in UFOs.

“Now, we’re not saying that if you visit these states it’s guaranteed you’ll catch an alien in the flesh. But the numbers show us that the states in the top ten are yielding a huge number of sightings year after year.