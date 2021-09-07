Pennsylvania to get $225M to fight opioid epidemic

Pennsylvania is set to get more than $200 million to fight the opioid epidemic.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state attorney general’s office says Pennsylvania would receive $225 million to fight the opioid addiction epidemic from a new agreement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania was among the state attorneys general who had opposed Purdue’s original settlement proposal before joining an agreement with 14 other states that was disclosed late Wednesday night.

Weeks of mediations resulted in changes to Purdue’s original plan, including an increase in the original $3 billion offered to $4.5 billion.