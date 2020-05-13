Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Nominees announced

Four of the nominees are from our area.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Teachers are the ones who help students reach that milestone of graduation...

On Tuesday, we learned that four amazing educators from our area are in the running to be Pennsylvania's next teacher of the year.

They are:

Andrea Baney from the Danville Area School District Debra Barrick from the Selinsgrove Area School District Gerald Kaplan from Loyalsock Township School District Katie Wisnosky of the Tunkhannock Area School District.

These four are among just 12 educators nominated for the prestigious honor.

The 2021 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year will be announced in December.

Here are the remaining nominees: