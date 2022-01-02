Pennsylvania state workers receive minimum wage raise

The minimum wage in PA jumped Monday but not for everyone. Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo explains who received the raises and what the governor hopes happens next.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Thousands here in Pennsylvania will soon see bigger paychecks.

Governor Wolf recently made the announcement, and it kicked in Monday, January 31.

The minimum wage jumps to $15 an hour but only for state workers.

In making the move, the governor said higher salaries mean higher morale, productivity, and work quality. At the same time, the governor believes more money translates into less turnover.

So, what about the rest of the state? The governor called on the general assembly to get moving on legislation that raises the minimum wage.

Right now, it's $7.25 an hour. It hasn't budged in 13 years. The governor's plan calls for a jump to $12 an hour July 1, with increases of 50 cents an hour every year, until the minimum wage reaches $15 an hour.