Pennsylvania seeking retired healthcare professionals

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Wolf has suspended certain state regulations in order to let retired healthcare professionals help out hospitals and other facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, requested by the Department of State's Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, allows those in good standing with retired or inactive licenses to reactivate their status for the duration of the coronavirus emergency.

According to officials, "These new regulation suspensions increase the number of available and qualified health care practitioners in Pennsylvania by allowing retired practitioners to re-enter their field more easily without paying reactivation fees."