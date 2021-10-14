PA Redistricting Advisory Council to host public hearing on redistricting next week at University of Scranton

The Wolf administration wants to hear from you about Pennsylvania's new congressional districts.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Now is your chance to let your voice be heard. It's time to draw the congressional maps in Pennsylvania.

The University of Scranton will host a public meeting about redistricting next week.

It's one of several meetings going on across the state.

The Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council is looking for public comment.

Pennsylvania's maps have to be redrawn because of newly released census data. The state will go from 18 congressional districts to 17.

That plan will be passed in the general assembly later this year.

Governor Wolf says he hopes to limit gerrymandering and promote election integrity.

If you can't make the listening session here in Scranton next Wednesday night at 5:30, there is a website where you can submit comments. Head here for that website.

The Pennsylvania House regional hearings continue through Oct. 28. For more information on those, click here.