120 PA National Guard members placed on active duty as Ida approaches Pennsylvania

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — About 120 Pennsylvania National Guard members have been placed on state active duty and are on stand-by as Tropical Depression Ida bears down on Pennsylvania.

The Soldiers and Airmen are staged, along with about 35 high-water capable vehicles, at several locations across the Commonwealth, according to the National Guard's Public Affairs Office.

Two helicopters and crews that are part of the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team are also on stand-by, the Guard said.

The PA-HART is a joint partnership between the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, along with credentialed civilian rescue technicians.

"As Tropical Storm Ida approaches, the Soldiers and Airmen of the Pennsylvania National Guard stand ready to assist the citizens of Pennsylvania and our partner agencies,” said Pennsylvania Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler. ”As National Guard members, we serve in our communities and are no strangers to responding to extreme weather events. With heavy rains expected, I urge everyone to practice extreme caution. The Pennsylvania National Guard will be there to help and live up to our motto 'Always ready. Always There.’”

The Pennsylvania National Guard has responded to more than 60 natural disasters since 1953, with more than 25 of those responses to flooding.