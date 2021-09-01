Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman 'exploring' running for U.S. Senate

Fetterman has been Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania since 2019 and formerly served as mayor of Braddock, in Allegheny County, for 12 years.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman announced he is "exploring" a run for the U.S. Senate via Twitter on Friday.

In his tweet, Fetterman highlighted the things he stands for including "reimagining criminal justice reform", "redemption", and "ending the war on drugs".

Every one of PA’s 67 counties matter.



Forgotten communities + neighborhoods must be rebuilt.



2nd Chances + redemption + reimagining criminal justice reform.



Legal Weed for USA + ending the War on Drugs.



Pennsylvania needs a United States Senator that knows this is True too. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 8, 2021

Later, he also tweeted a link to a donations page where he asked people to donate if they want to see him in the 2022 senate race.

Fetterman also thanked people for their response to his announcement and said he was "overwhelmed with gratitude".

I truly didn’t expect to tweet on this again, but I am legitimately *overwhelmed* with *gratitude* by the response in just a few hours announcing we’re exploring a run for US. Senate



Thank you!



Thank you *so* much. https://t.co/Hl3qSWk3WH — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) January 8, 2021