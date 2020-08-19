x
Pennsylvania Farm Show going virtual for 2021

Organizers announced plans to "leave a field fallow" for the coming year.
Pennsylvania Farm Show in 2020

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show will be conducted virtually, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The Farm Show announcement said there are times in the life of a farmer when the risks are too great or uncertain, requiring farmers to make the tough decision to leave a field fallow.

Virtual events will be focused on education and awareness for both the general public and the agriculture industry. Any competitive agriculture events that are held virtually will not require the purchase of an animal.

Details of a virtual Farm Show will be announced over the coming months.

