State warns of potential text scam involving EBT cards

The scammers use a fake text in an attempt to gather victims' personal information.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead today advised Pennsylvanians of a potential scam involving texts about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Potential victims, whether they are SNAP recipients or not, receive a text stating an EBT card is about to expire, or that there is a pending benefit transfer to their EBT card with a reference number attached, Snead said.

When a recipient of this scam responds, they are asked to give personal information, according to Snead.

DHS will never ask for information about an EBT card, SNAP, or any other public assistance programs via unsolicited or random calls or texts, Snead said.

If you receive such a text, DHS advises you to call its fraud tipline at (844) 347-9477.

“Do not fall victim to identity theft," said Snead. "If you have received unsolicited text messages asking you about your EBT benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam.

"If you receive a suspicious text or call asking you for personal information, please inform the DHS fraud tipline at immediately so DHS and other authorities can investigate.”

DHS does send informational text messages to people who receive SNAP and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964, Snead said.

The department's text messages will not include:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,

A request for specific personal information, or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.

Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter, or other communication is legitimate should contact the DHS Office of Income Maintenance. EBT balance and transaction inquiries as well as card replacements can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can access their EBT balance through the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app in a safe and secure manner.