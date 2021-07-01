Pennsylvania cracking down on unemployment fraud

It's a crackdown on unemployment fraud in PA. The state has upped security on the online filing portal.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment benefits last year.

The Department of Labor and Industry wanted to make it easier to file a claim so they launched a new web portal, but that change made things easier for scammers as well.

A new report from PennLive says Pennsylvania saw an increased number of face unemployment claims to the website.

Labor and industry officials stress this was not due to a data breach or leak, but the department is now cracking down on fraudulent activity.

The state is partnering with a security firm called ID.me to require an extra identity verification when filing a claim.

The department says unemployment fraud has been increasing in every state, not just in Pennsylvania.

Hackers are targeting personal information.