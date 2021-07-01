Pennsylvania cracking down on unemployment fraud

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of Pennsylvanians filed for unemployment benefits last year.
The Department of Labor and Industry wanted to make it easier to file a claim so they launched a new web portal, but that change made things easier for scammers as well.
A new report from PennLive says Pennsylvania saw an increased number of face unemployment claims to the website.
Labor and industry officials stress this was not due to a data breach or leak, but the department is now cracking down on fraudulent activity.
The state is partnering with a security firm called ID.me to require an extra identity verification when filing a claim.
The department says unemployment fraud has been increasing in every state, not just in Pennsylvania.
Hackers are targeting personal information.
Labor and industry officials are encouraging Pennsylvanians to keep their guard up and be on the lookout for fraud, making sure your identity is kept safe.