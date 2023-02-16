Pennsylvania to conduct independent water sampling following Ohio train derailment

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be conducting independent water sampling to monitor water contamination risks.

The Shapiro administration announced that water sampling with take place over the upcoming months following the Ohio train derailment.

Gov. Shapiro's administration announced Thursday, Feb. 16 that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be conducting independent water sampling to monitor water contamination risks following Feb. 3's East Palestine train derailment.

In addition, the DEP is assisting concerned public water suppliers in evaluating their source water to the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority's surface water intake on the Beaver River.

“My Administration is taking steps to independently verify the safety of Pennsylvanians’ water -- and will continue to do so in the months to come,” said Gov. Shapiro. “As we work to learn more about this incident and hold Norfolk Southern accountable, the Commonwealth will also lead the way so that Pennsylvanians are aware of and protected from any threats to their safety and resources that may arise."

“Keeping Pennsylvanians safe is our top priority,” said Acting Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection Rich Negrin. “Leading our own independent testing now will give us a necessary baseline so that we can track any changes to Pennsylvanians’ water in the months ahead."

According to a press release, the DEP will be taking independent samples from Norfolk Southern sampling sites for examination by the DEP Bureau of Laboratories.

The department will also be taking independent water samples in Pennsylvania within a 2-mile radius of the derailment site.

Samples will be taken monthly to watch for any long-term impacts.

DEP’s Bureau of Environmental Cleanup and Brownfields has performed a basic evaluation of the groundwater flow and geology near the derailment site and believes that there is not likely to be any contamination of water wells in Pennsylvania.

However, residents with concerns about private well water should contact the DEP Southwest Regional Office at 412-442-4000 for more information about well testing.

According to officials, Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air or water quality readings following this incident.