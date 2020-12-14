Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden

The electors were socially distanced Monday in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President Donald Trump.

The electors are primarily Democratic elected officials and also chose Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president.

The 20 electors were socially distanced Monday in a cavernous auditorium near the Capitol, meeting there instead of the floor of the state House because of the pandemic.

Nancy Mills, president of the state’s Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House.

Pennsylvania’s 2020 electors are Nina Ahmad, Val Arkoosh, Cindy Bass, Rick Bloomingdale, Ryan Boyer, Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, Daisy Cruz, Kathy Dahlkemper, Janet Diaz, Charles Hadley, Jordan Harris, Malcolm Kenyatta, Gerald Lawrence, Clifford Levine, Virginia McGregor, Nancy Mills, Marian Moskowitz, Josh Shapiro, Sharif Street, and Connie Williams.

Pennsylvania’s electoral votes will be delivered to the President of the U.S. Senate, where the Electoral College votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be counted on Jan. 6, 2021, in a joint session of Congress to determine the national electoral vote for president and vice president of the United States. The president-elect and vice president-elect will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021.