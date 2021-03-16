Pennsylvania Capitol building will re-open to the public on March 22

Enhanced security and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, according to the Department of General Services.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of General Services announced that the state Capitol Building will reopen to the public on Monday, March 22, with enhanced security protocols in place.

The public will be able to enter the building at the Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances, the DGS said. Visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The entrances will have hand sanitizer stations and masks for visitors without them.

In response to events at the US Capitol on January 6, DGS is working in a bipartisan manner with the House and Senate to identify steps to strengthen security at the Capitol.

To enter the building, all visitors, lobbyists, and commonwealth employees who do not work in the Capitol or the connected buildings must pass through the metal detectors at the public entrances, the DGS said.

Additionally, media not assigned to the Capitol Newsroom or those who do not have DGS-issued press badges must go through the metal detectors as well.

Pennsylvania Capitol Police will continue to maintain a high-visibility presence with increased patrols by officers and members of the Special Response Team.

No events will be scheduled inside the Capitol, and the DGS Special Events Office will provide an update when they can resume.

Outdoor events on the front Capitol Steps, Soldiers Grove and other locations may occur and must follow mitigation orders.