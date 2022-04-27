Since April 15, outbreaks have been found at five Lancaster County commercial farms, forcing the depopulation of more than 3.8 million birds.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from April 26.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday announced it is advancing legislation to provide emergency funding for the fight against avian flu as Lancaster County continues to struggle with the ongoing crisis.

On Tuesday, an outbreak was found at another Lancaster County farm – the fifth since April 15, according to numbers released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The latest outbreak was discovered at a commercial table egg layer farm, causing the depopulation of 307,400 birds, according to the USDA.

Since April 15, a total of 3,807,800 birds have been euthanized in Lancaster County in an effort to prevent the spread of avian flu, the USDA said.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our economy in Lancaster County,” said Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) in a press release. “The avian flu has the potential to shut down an industry that employs people across the county and provides food for people throughout the eastern part of the country. We cannot waste any time in taking action to help this industry, and I want to thank the committee for its swift action.”

House Bill 2553, authored by Rep. Mindy Fee (R-Lancaster), provides $2 million in additional funds and broad authority to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for response and preparedness related to the avian flu.

“For the sake of the farmers, their employees and consumers we must take every precaution and action necessary to protect our ag-based economy," said Fee in remarks to the committee this morning.

“Multiple farms in Lancaster County have already experienced positive cases, and there may be more as we battle this highly contagious pathogen,” Cutler added. “It’s why I worked to designate funds in previous state budgets specifically for bird flu response, and why this additional funding is so crucial now.”

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza does not impact humans. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is safe to eat poultry and eggs when they are properly handled and thoroughly cooked.

The CDC mentions that the proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses, including HPAI viruses. This means that over-easy and sunny side up eggs should be avoided.

Also, people should not consume meat or eggs from poultry that are sick.

There is no cure for avian flu. Depopulation is the only solution.

HPAI is transmitted through contact with fecal matter from wild birds, infected birds, contaminated equipment, and contaminated boots and clothing.

In order to protect flocks from the disease, backyard chicken owners should:

Keep poultry inside their coop to avoid contact with wild birds.

Remove birdhouses and feeders used by wild birds.

Wear dedicated footwear and clothing to work with birds.

Wash hands before and after working with birds.

Clean and disinfect equipment in contact with birds.

Limit visitors to the premises.

Anyone who witnesses unexplained illness or death within their flock should contact PDA at 717-772-2852.

Pennsylvanians can assist with HPAI surveillance efforts by reporting any sick or dead wild birds to the Game Commission by calling 610-926-3136 or emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov .