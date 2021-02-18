PennDOT has released travel restrictions ahead of anticipated snowstorm

Included are tractors without trailers or lightly loaded trailers and buses will not be allowed on Interstate 380, Interstate 476 and part of Interstate 81.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT has issued travel restrictions on many roadways across Pennsylvania ahead of the snow.

Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:

• Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;

• The entire length of Route 33;

• PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.

• The entire length of Interstate 78;

• Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;

• Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;

• The entire length of Interstate 84;

• The entire length of Interstate 176;

• The entire length of Interstate 380; and

• PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

• Tractors without trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and

• Motorcycles.

Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps.