PennDOT has released travel restrictions ahead of anticipated snowstorm

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT has issued travel restrictions on many roadways across Pennsylvania ahead of the snow.
Effective at 4:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, Tier 1 restrictions are planned for the following additional roadways:
• Route 22 from Interstate 78 to the New Jersey border;
• The entire length of Route 33;
• PA Turnpike I-76 and I-276 (mainline) in both directions from Valley Forge (Exit 326) to the I-95 connector.
• The entire length of Interstate 78;
• Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border;
• Interstate 81 from Interstate 78 to Interstate 84;
• The entire length of Interstate 84;
• The entire length of Interstate 176;
• The entire length of Interstate 380; and
• PA Turnpike I-476 (Northeastern Extension) from Mid County exit (Exit 20) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).
Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:
• Tractors without trailers;
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;
• Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;
• Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;
• Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;
• Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
• School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and
• Motorcycles.
Restrictions will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website at www.511pa.com and smartphone apps. Motorists can also sign up for alerts on www.511pa.com by clicking on "Personal Alerts" in the left-hand menu.
PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. But if travel is necessary, use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions. Freezing temperatures are expected during this event, so motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges. With freezing temperatures, roads that only look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.