PennDOT now offers non-binary gender option on licenses, ID cards

Drivers across the state can now get gender-neutral licenses.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT is now offering a third gender option on drivers licenses.

Previously, licenses had spots marked "M" or "F: for a driver's gender.

Now, there's a third option, an "X" signifying gender-neutral for drivers who do not wish to identify as a man or woman.

PennDOT says drivers who wish to change their gender designation options should fill out the DL-32 form and bring it to any PennDOT Driver License Center to complete the process.

A gender designation change must be completed in person.

The process does not require the signoff of a medical or social service provider.