x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

state

PennDOT extends expiration dates on driver licenses, ID cards and learner's permits again

PennDOT has extended the expiration dates to August 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Credit: WNEP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has extended the expiration dates on driver licenses, ID cards and learner's permits, once again, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PennDOT has already extended these deadlines this year due to the pandemic.

Read the full announcement below:

A camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through August 31, 2020.

RELATED: PennDOT now offering non-binary gender option on licenses, ID cards

RELATED: COVID-19 concerns slow rollout of REAL ID

RELATED: Social distancing backs up DMV in Dunmore

Additionally, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers. For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.  

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and schedule a driver’s exam. There are no additional fees for using online services.