PennDOT extends expiration dates on driver licenses, ID cards and learner's permits again

PennDOT has extended the expiration dates to August 31, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has extended the expiration dates on driver licenses, ID cards and learner's permits, once again, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PennDOT has already extended these deadlines this year due to the pandemic.

Read the full announcement below:

A camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through August 31, 2020.

Additionally, limited services are available at some Driver License and Photo License Centers. For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.