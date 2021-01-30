PennDOT announces travel restrictions ahead of storm

The restrictions begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT has issued travel restrictions throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania ahead of Sunday's storm.

The restrictions begin at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways:

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line;

The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions; and

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the above-listed roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid travel during the storm if possible. If travel is necessary, PennDOT recommends using caution, reduce speed and be aware of changing weather conditions.