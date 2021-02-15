PennDOT and PA Turnpike implement vehicle restrictions for winter weather

The restrictions will go into effect at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

In anticipation of winter weather and icy conditions throughout the state on Monday, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are implementing restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways.

The previous restrictions enacted on Saturday, Feb. 13 have been lifted.

Effective at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, Tier 1 vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways:

Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 79;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 86;

The entire length of Interstate 90;

The entire length of Interstate 279;

The entire length of Interstate 376; and

The entire length of Interstate 579.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on the above-listed roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV's, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD's); and

Motorcycles.