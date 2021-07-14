PennDOT looking for winter workers

We're still dealing with summer storms, but the state is already looking ahead to winter. PennDOT needs workers.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It's a familiar story here, and across the country, businesses are looking for workers.

PennDOT is trying to get a kick start on the winter season.

PennDOT is looking for everything from custodians to mechanics and drivers.

They're hosting an event on Wednesday, July 14, in Dunmore promoting those jobs.

It starts at 1 p.m. at PennDOT District 4, 55 Keystone Industrial Park Road, Dunmore, PA 18512.

Wages start at $14.25 an hour and go up to $20 an hour.

According to last month's jobs report, the U.S. added nearly 900,000 jobs.

The report also suggests workers have an upper hand in the job market as employers offer higher wages.